Fight The Stigma Mental Health Awareness Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Do you want to show your support and help raise awareness for Mental Health and depression? Complete your collection of awareness accessories for him and her. Perfect gift for mental illness survivor and strong fighters or warrior who love spread feeling happiness and mental health care saying mental health matters end the stigma for mental health awareness semicolon give positive message to fight suicide. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only