From berne
Berne Men's XX-Large Regular Navy Cotton and Polyester Light-Weight Performance T-Shirt, Blue
Advertisement
Berne Light-weight Performance Tee offers a performance fit for adults. The Berne tee can be worn all day without any discomfort. Furthermore, the 4.2 oz. 60% cotton and 40% polyester jersey is light-weight and breathable. The moisture-wicking fabric draws moisture away from your body and helps you to stay comfortable outdoors. This stain release fabric allows stains to be easily washed out. It also features a chest pocket, taped neck seam, and a tag-less neck label for maximum comfort. Size: large. Color: Navy. Gender: male.