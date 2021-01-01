From berne
Berne Men's XX-Large Yellow Polyester Mesh Hi-Vis Type R Class 2 Economy Vest
Berne Hi-Vis Type R Class 2 Economy Vest is designed for men. It features an attractive yellow color, and it is made from 100% polyester mesh material that offers longevity. The ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Type R Class 2 certificate ensures best quality material. It provides a 2 in. reflective tape that makes the person wearing the pants visible. It has an adjustable Snap-On side seam for size adjustment, banded armholes, neck opening, and waist. Size: large. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.