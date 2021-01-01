DURANGO Men's Workhorse Western Work Boots - Steel Toe - Saddle Brown and Peanut Size 9(W)

This is the men's 11 in. Western Distressed Brown/Bone Steel Toe Durango Workhorse. This style has a full-grain leather foot, collar and pull straps with a faux shaft, soft mesh lining and a breathable dual-density contoured cushioned footbed for all-day comfort. This style also features the Durango X-Pand System which is a hidden gore expansion on the inside medial seam for a universal fit and easy on/off. This style has a steel shank for stability and the outsole is slip, oil and abrasion resistant rubber with a dual-density EVA heel for added shock absorption and a dual-density forepart for added flexibility. This boot also includes an all-around buffed sidewall with a storm welt sole for durability, single row stitch and a 1-1/2 in. rocker heel. Robust durability meets lightweight comfort in Durango Workhorse. Outperform the toughest jobs in this dependable and powerful collection. Built for the Workhorse in you. Get a pair today. Color: SADDLE BROWN AND PEANUT. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.