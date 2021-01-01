TWISTED X Men's Work Driving Moc Slip Resistant Shoes - Steel Toe - Distressed Saddle Size 7(W)

The Men's Work Steel Toe Chukka Driving Moc is a true TWISTED X Work original. Handcrafted in genuine full-grain leather along with a steel safety toe, this chukka driving moc makes an unforgettable statement about true comfort, style and safety in casual footwear. This TWISTED X Work version of our very popular driving moc design, blends together a traditional open-laced chukka profile with a moc toe design with integrated comfort technology that provides timeless quality and style. The SD footbed, composite XD insole, and the TWISTED X driving moc outsole combine to produce one of the most comfortable, ankle-high casual shoes you can find. TWISTED X Work footwear provides all the comfort, stability, and durability that you need to outperform any demanding work environment. Color: Distressed Saddle. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.