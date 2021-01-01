TWISTED X Men's Work Boot MetGuard 8 in. Work Boots - Composite Toe - Distressed Saddle Size 9(M)

The Men's Work 8 in. Lace-Up Composite Toe Boot with MetGuard will allow you to stay on your feet, all day long, without sacrificing comfort. Handcrafted in full-grain leather, the Lace-Up Composite Toe Boot features TWISTED X patented CellStretch comfort technology - ensuring that every step you take is backed by superior comfort. For stability and durability, TWISTED X has combined a compression-molded EVA midsole, integrated CellStretch comfort technology, and a nylon/glass fiber shank. The oil/slip-resistant molded rubber outsole provides durability and improved traction for whatever your day may bring. TWISTED X Work footwear provides all the comfort, stability, and durability that you need to outperform any demanding work environment. Color: Distressed Saddle. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.