TWISTED X Men's Work Boot 12 in. Work Boots - Soft Toe - Distressed/Denim Size 8(D)

This Men's 12 in. Western Work Boot provides you the support and safety you need to survive the work day. Handcrafted in traditional western boot profiles using signature full-grain leathers. On the inside, they utilize air-mesh lining, taped seams, and a TWISTED X SD footbed for additional comfort. These comfort features are paired with a storm welt, full-length composite XSD insole and an oil/slip-resistant molded rubber outsole to produce an industry leading work boot. TWISTED X Western Work Boots provide all the comfort and durability that you need to outperform any demanding work environment. Color: Distressed/Denim. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.