TWISTED X Men's Work Boot 12 in. Work Boots - Soft Toe - Burgundy/Sky Blue Size 11(EE)

This Men's 12 in. Western Work Boot with CellStretch is handcrafted from signature full-grain leathers in traditional western profiles. These work boots are the first to feature TWISTED X patented CellStretch comfort technology, ensuring that every step you take is backed by superior comfort. In addition, this improved construction reduces the weight of previous TWISTED X Western Work boot styles by 15%. Stability and durability are essential to a quality work boot and these boots deliver They combine a compression-molded EVA midsole with integrated CellStretch tech and a nylon/glass fiber shank for proper support. The outsole design has also been enhanced to achieve higher slip ratings needed in the work industry. TWISTED X Work footwear provides all the comfort, stability, and durability that you need to outperform any demanding work environment. Color: Burgundy/Sky Blue. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.