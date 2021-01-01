GEORGIA BOOT Men's Wedge Work Boot - Soft Toe - Brown Size 7.5(W), BARRACUDA GOLD

These GEORGIA BOOT Wedge Work Boot in our famous barracuda gold leather have the comfort and performance you want in men's work boots. These men's boots can be worn on the farm, casually around town or to your jobsite. Wherever you wear them, you'll like that the footwear has Georgia Boot's SPR leather, SPR leather has 3 times the strength and is able to resist abrasions 2 -1/2 times better than traditional leathers. It also stands up to caustic chemicals and acids that are often found on the farm or at your work. SPR leather is also very soft and requires no break-in time. The interior is built with comfort features. A steel shank gives you steady footing and arch support. These GEORGIA BOOT men's Wedge work boots have been built with Goodyear welt construction, it enhances their strength and durability and allows you to have the outsole repaired if it begins to wear down. The Poly Wedge ULTRA outsole and a cushioned insole will provide superior cushioning throughout the day. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.