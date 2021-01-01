TWISTED X Men's Wedge Sole Boot 11 in. Work Boots - Soft Toe - Distressed Saddle/Saddle Size 10(M)

These men's casual 10 in. Wedge Sole Boots are a fresh take on an iconic style that has been a staple for more than half a century. With their timeless appeal, these boots now feature all of today's modern comfort. Handcrafted from premium full-grain oiled leather, these boots have double stitched seams and leather reinforcements that look good and give added protection at key failure points. Combining padded air-mesh lining, an SD footbed and the XD insole, they provide true Twisted X comfort. Those components paired with an injection molded rubber outsole are long on comfort and style while still being ruggedly durable. These boots are ready to dress up for any occasion and will continue to look better with age. Color: Distressed Saddle/Saddle. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.