From thorogood
Thorogood Men's VGS-300 Series Slip Resistant Slip-On Shoes - Composite Toe - Brown Size 13(W)
Thorogood Composite Safety Toe Slip-On Oxford features full-grain leather material. Static dissipation reduces any excess electrical charge at your feet so you can safely do your job without hurting yourself or the expensive machines in your care. It offers a VGS-300 outsole with a removable SD polyurethane footbed for all-day comfort. Furthermore, the composite shanks are lightweight that allows you to move freely with less effort. Simple design makes it easy to wear. Color: Brown. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.