Mens UNbox Therapy x 25L Anti Theft Backpackwith Padded 15 Laptop Tablet Sleeve Charcoal 25 Liter
Polyester lining As Seen on unbox therapy: lew's choice - backpack is designed in collaboration with lew, creator of youtube channel unbox therapy. With high quality leather handle, quick access security pocket on the back and patented anti-theft features. Patented anti theft technologies - with puncture-resistant zip, interlocking zippers & cut proof material (lightweight steel mesh) to prevent theft, plus RFID blocking pocket to keep credit cards/IDs safe. Bag can be secured to fixtures with anchor strap. Organization - lockable zipper main compartment W/ padded & suspended 15' Laptop sleeve, tablet sleeve, RFID blocking pocket, internal pockets (1 Zipper, 1 zipper mesh), key clip; front zipper compartment, back zipper pocket; 2 side pockets for umbrella Comfy - backpack comes with padded straps & padded back support. With leather handle & zipper pull for extra comfort when carrying your gear. Features a luggage slip tha