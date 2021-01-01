Helly Hansen Men's Thor Boa Slip Resistant Athletic Shoes - Composite Toe - Black/Gray Size 10.5(M)

The Helly Hansen Thor Boa is a rugged, lightweight, athletic safety shoe integrating the Boa closure system for security, fit and comfort. Introduced in 1971, only recently has the Boa closure system been incorporated into work boots and work shoes. You simply pull up to release, push down and turn to tighten. Your shoes stay secure and comfortable for your entire workday. The Thor features a microfiber upper with a Helcor heel counter and toe cap for extended durability. Helly Hansen incorporated a composite toe that meets all ASTM certifications. A full length, removable PU insole with extra heel cushioning and arch support, helps absorb shock and provides all-day comfort. The shoe has a double density Phylon midsole for comfort and responsiveness, along with a slip and oil resistant rubber outsole. The Thor Boa has a soft padded collar for comfort and a breathable air-mesh lining to help pull moisture away from your feet, keeping them dry and comfortable. In keeping with the 140 year Helly Hansen history of innovation, quality and craftsmanship, Helly Hansen footwear is guaranteed to offer a level of fit, durability and comfort you would expect from footwear featuring the Helly Hansen name. Comfortable on the clock and stylish off the clock, the Helly Hansen Thor Boa blurs the lines of work and lifestyle footwear. Color: Black/Gray. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.