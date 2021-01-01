From thorogood
Thorogood Men's The Deuce Series Waterproof 6'' Work Boots - Composite Toe - Black Size 10(M)
Advertisement
Thorogood 804-6190 is a waterproof 6 in. composite safety toe tactical side zip from The Deuce series. The 400g air mesh, full-grain leather finish is tough making it abrasion and damage resistant. The shock zone polyurethane footbed is removable that ensures maximum comfort. The composite shank is designed to offer optimal support and protects feet. Z-Trac ASR makes the outsole flexible, long-wearing and hard-gripping. The cement construction provides extra width. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.