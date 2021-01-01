From john deere
John Deere Mens Synthetic Leather MechanicS Gloves, X-Large (1-Pair) in Black | JD00029-XL
Men's' Synthetic Leather Hi-Dex Glove is both durable and comfortable. It has a flexible spandex back, reinforced PU thumb saddle and palm for extra protection and a shirred wrist that helps keep out dirt and debris. Touchscreen at the thumb and index fingers of both hands allow ease of accessing electronic devices. John Deere Mens Synthetic Leather MechanicS Gloves, X-Large (1-Pair) in Black | JD00029-XL