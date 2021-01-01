From shoes for crews
Shoes For Crews Men's Swift II Slip Resistant Athletic Shoes - Soft Toe - Black Size 10(M)
If you're on the move all day long, choose the Swift II. Built on a super lightweight platform, the Swift men’s work shoe combines the best of athletic styles and protective elements to keep you safe, including effective slip-resistant technology and a water-resistant upper. The Swift II men’s athletic work shoes unique exoskeleton construction provides a more comfortable and supportive fit. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.