CATFOOTWEAR WOLVERINE Men's Streamline Slip Resistant Athletic Shoes - Composite Toe - BLACK Size 12(M)

For workers who hate to wear work boots, the Streamline Leather composite toe work shoe offers the durability of a work boot, with the style and comfort of an athletic shoe. This shoe is perfect for light industrial occupations such as DIY projects at home, to warehousing and logistics. The style's lightweight ERGOlite design offers shock absorbent features and enhanced flexibility so you can move comfortably. But, rest assured that the composite toe and electrical harzard features will keep you protected. The materials and shock absorption underfoot will remind you of you are favorite sneakers, cushioning each step and supporting you on you are feet all day long. The slip resistant T1000 outsole performs against oil and water, and can handle tough, long-term wear. Color: BLACK. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.