Men's Small Brown Cotton Duck Vest Arctic Quilt Lined, Carhartt Brown
A great extra layer, Carhartt's duck vest is made of cotton duck and insulated for warmth. 12 oz., firm-hand, 100% ringspun cotton duck. Nylon lining quilted to arctic-weight-polyester insulation. Brass center-front zipper with inside storm flap. Inside pocket with hook-and-loop closure. 2 large lower-front pockets. Drop tail. Triple-stitched main seams for durability. Back length: Large Regular: 28 in.; Large Tall: 30 in. Imported. Color: Carhartt Brown. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.