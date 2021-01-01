TWISTED X Men's Slip-On Driving Moc Hunting Boots - Camo/Bomber Size 9(M)

The Men's Mossy Oak Casual Slip-On Driving Moc with CellStretch is handcrafted in environmentally friendly ecoTWX Tweed that features the iconic Mossy Oak Original Bottomland Camo and full-grain leathers. Featuring TWISTED X patented CellStretch comfort technology, ensuring that every step you take is backed by superior comfort. The Slip-on Moc has double gore panels that flex for ease of sliding in, yet, conform comfortably to the foot without the need for laces. The compression-molded EVA midsole with a nylon/glass fiber shank, along with a molded rice husk and rubber blended outsole provides the unmatched stability and durability you need to carry you from one adventure to the next. Color: Camo/Bomber. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.