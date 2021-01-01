From timberland pro
Timberland PRO Men's Size Large Jet Black Base Plate Logo Long Sleeve Work Tee
Advertisement
The same wicking, sun-protecting, rugged performance of our Base Plate long-sleeved wicking t-shirts, just with a Timberland PRO logo on the sleeve. These are perfect as a base layer or worn alone as a breathable layer that keeps you dry during long hours of work. Get ready to experience the comfort of these men's performance tees. Size: large. Color: Jet Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.