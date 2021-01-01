Red Kap Men's Size 42 in. x 34 in. Charcoal Elastic Insert Work Pant, Grey

You're always on the move, and these pants let you go with it. Side elastic waistband inserts let you sit, move, and stretch on the job, while the easy fit is comfortable enough to collapse in at the end of the day. Our poly blend fibers have the strength of polyester and deter dust and debris. With color-retention and stain-resistant technologies built into the fabric, these work pants look brighter and cleaner much longer than others. Color: Charcoal. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.