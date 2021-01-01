Red Kap Men's Size 36 Electric Blue Twill Action Back Coverall

The Men's Twill Action Back Coverall gives you room to work with ample range of motion for all workers. This coverall is oversized for a roomy fit and can even be worn over clothes. Backside pleats offer additional room across the back for easy movement and range of motion. When worn over clothes, this coveralls side vents allow quick access to your pockets and tool belt. Vents also assist easy movement, so covering up wont limit you in getting your job done. Color: Electric Blue. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.