Red Kap Men's Size 2XL (Tall) Charcoal Solid Rip Stop Shirt, Grey

Rip Stop fabric is the main performance feature of this shirt making it ready for whatever you - or the job - throw at it. Not to mention the straight hem that can be worn tucked in or out, pocket flaps with a pencil stall, an upgraded collar to dress this shirt up and dyed to match buttons. No matter what your schedule may be, keeping these shirts clean will not be an issue for they can be home washed. Size: 2xl. Color: Charcoal. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: solid.