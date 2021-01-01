DEWALT Men's Sharpsburg Waterproof 6'' Work Boots - Steel Toe - Black Full Grain Size 9.5(W)

The DEWALT Sharpsburg is a leather/nylon, waterproof work boot with the comfort of your favorite pair of running shoes. The boot is completely waterproof using a full booty membrane construction and has a tongue gusset to keep out water and debris. DEWALT includes it's Dri-Lex DL aerospace mesh lining for comfort and breathability, and a leather covered padded collar for a secure fit. The DEWALT Sharpsburg has a steel toe for protection and a TPU shank for additional stability. The boot has a slip and oil resistant rubber outsole and a dual density EVA midsole for stability and cushioning. DEWALT's exclusive ProComfort Insole is the best available, providing enhanced all-day comfort. The ProComfort Insole has an ergonomic arch support, a layer of memory foam for comfort and a quick recovery polyurethane bottom layer, providing for a customized fit and sustained cushioning. The Sharpsburg also incorporates DEWALT's Agion antimicrobial silver technology to help eliminate odor. You will feel the comfort the moment you put your foot in the boot. In keeping with the DEWALT history of quality and craftsmanship, DEWALT footwear is guaranteed to offer a level of fit, durability and comfort you would expect from footwear featuring the DEWALT name. If you are looking for a lightweight, great looking, waterproof leather/nylon work boot, the DEWALT Sharpsburg is the one for you. Color: Black Full Grain. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.