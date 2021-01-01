From carhartt
Carhartt Men's Regular XX-Large New Navy Cotton/Polyester Sweatshirt
Carhartt's midweight hooded zip-front sweatshirt brings considerable comfort to cool-weather worksites. ORIGINAL FIT 10.5 oz., 50% cotton/50% polyester blend Attached 3-piece hood with drawstring closure Full-length brass front zipper 2 front handwarmer pockets Strechable, spandex-reinforced rib-knit cuffs and waistband Carhartt-strong triple-stitched main seams Carhartt label sewn on pocket Imported. Size: large. Color: New Navy. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.