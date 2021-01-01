Carhartt Men's Regular Small Heather Gray Cotton/Polyester Sweats

Advertisement
Stay comfortable at cool worksites with Carhartt's midweight hooded sweatshirt. The Original Fit, zip-front work sweater is made from a reliable cotton-polyester blend. It includes a full-length brass front zipper for reliability. Its attached three-piece hood features a convenient drawstring closure. This quick-drying, flexible work hoodie contains two front handwarmer pockets, spandex-reinforced, rib-knit cuffs and waistband and durable, triple-stitched main seams. Size: small. Color: Heather Gray. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.