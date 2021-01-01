From carhartt
Carhartt Men's Regular Medium Dark Navy FR Light Weight Twill Shirt
This Carhartt FR twill shirt is designed for safety. Made of a flame-resistant high-tenacity nylon/cotton blend, it's an original fit that pulls its weight on the job. The lightweight shirt has pocket flaps, a button-down collar with button closure and FR melamine buttons. Triple-stitched main seams provide added durability. Extended sleeve plackets with two-button adjustable cuffs give it extra comfort. The Carhartt FR label is sewn on the left pocket. This FR shirt meets the performance requirements of NFPA 70E and is UL Classified to NFPA 2112. Size: medium. Color: Dark Navy. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.