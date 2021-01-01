Carhartt Men's Regular Large Gravel Cotton Full Swing Armstrong Active Jacket, Grey

Created using feedback from workers who wear Carhartt, this Full Swing Armstrong Coat by Carhartt is built to last. The engineered design provides stretch without bulk for quick and easy movement. Featuring 12 oz., 100% ringspun cotton duck, this coat has arms that move freely without the jacket riding up. Left chest pocket with zipper, two lower-front pockets and two inside pockets help keep your tools and electronics secure. An attached, fleece-lined hood with adjustable drawcord closure gives it additional soft warmth. Under-collar snaps securely hold an optional hood. A button-front closure and triple-stitched main seams add durability and keep the coat securely fastened. The drop tail hem gives you extra coverage. This coat is imported. Size: large. Color: Gravel. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.