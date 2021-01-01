Carhartt Men's Regular Large Gray FR Light Weight Twill Shirt

Keep yourself protected on the job with this flame-resistant twill shirt by Carhartt. The long-sleeved, Original Fit shirt features a button-down collar with a button closure. FR melamine buttons add safety, while a pair of chest pockets with flaps keep your items secure. Made from 6 oz. of FR twill that is 88% cotton and 12% high-tenacity nylon, this stylish work shirt has triple-stitched main seams for durability. Extended sleeve plackets with two-button adjustable cuffs give it extra comfort. The lightweight shirt includes the Carhartt FR label sewn on the left pocket, and the NFPA 2112/CAT 2 label sewn on the sleeve placket. This shirt meets the performance requirements of NFPA 70E and is UL Classified to NFPA 2112. Size: large. Color: Gray. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.