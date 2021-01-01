Carhartt Men's Regular 2X-Large Light Gray FR Force Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Stay visible on the job with Carhartt's FR Force Long Sleeve T-Shirt. This original fit, 93% cotton/7% spandex shirt wicks away sweat to keep you dry all day. It also has stain release so it looks great wash after wash. The side-seamed construction minimizes twisting. The hi-vis shirt has color-blocking that helps hide dirt in high-wear areas. Its rib-knit crewneck collar and cuffs add extra comfort. Carhartt FR and NFPA2112/CAT 2 labels sewn on a left pocket completes the stylish look. This shirt is ANSI Class 3, Type R compliant with 3M Scotchlite Reflective Material - segmented trim # 5535 maintains performance through 65 home launderings. It meets ANSI/ISEA 107 Meets ANSI Class 3, Type R visibility standards. It also meets the performance requirements of NFPA 70E and is UL Classified to NFPA 2112. Size: 2x. Color: Light Gray. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.