ROCKY Men's Ranger Gore-Tex Waterproof 9 inch Lace Up Work Boots - Steel Toe - Brown 12 (M)

Boots, boots everywhere. If you're an indecisive shopper, making a decision on something as important as your personal safety is extremely difficult and stressful. We are here to help make this process a little bit easier. Rocky has many great choices, but this boot. . . well this boot is extra special. It combines all you love in a comfortable pair of shoes with the quality, performance and safety attributes you need for perilous work settings. The Rocky 6223 work boot is constructed with a protective steel toe that will withstand up to 75 lbs. of impact and compression. These protective toe boots are made even hardier with their rubber Vibram oil resistant outsole and their durable Goodyear welt construction. The work boot would be great for many different work environments but to name a few: Distribution, Heavy manufacturing, Construction, and Maintenance. Furthermore, these boots have 600 grams of Thinsulate Ultra Insulation. This helps keep your feet nice and warm in cold or damp weather conditions and its unique design does not weigh down the boot with excess heaviness. Color: BROWN. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.