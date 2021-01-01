Wolverine Men's Raider 6 in. Work Boots - Soft Toe - Brown Size 13(M)

Advertisement
Function meets style in this seamlessly integrated soft-toe work boot from Wolverine's Raider collection. Constructed with a plethora of technologies to keep you going on even the longest days, this signature boot features a Contour Welt design. This bonds the full-grain leather upper directly to the slip- and abrasion-resistant rubber outsole, flexing at essential points for optimal comfort and durability. These work boots are made with a nylon shank. Color: Brown. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.