From terra

Terra Men's Quinton Waterproof 6'' Work Boots - Composite Toe - Black Size 12(M)

$99.99
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

The TERRA Quinton delivers all day comfort with a moisture-wicking lining, CLEANFEET odor control system, direct injected shock absorbing polyurethane (PU) midsole and premium dual density PU FOOTBED. Quinton features the exclusive TERRA FIRMA-FLEX metal free composite toe and plate, providing Electric Hazard Protection and a hard working all-purpose industrial PU outstole for stability and protection. Depend on the durable, full grain, waterproof leather and sealed seams to keep feet dry and comfortable. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com