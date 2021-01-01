Terra Men's Quinton Waterproof 6'' Work Boots - Composite Toe - Black Size 12(M)

Advertisement
The TERRA Quinton delivers all day comfort with a moisture-wicking lining, CLEANFEET odor control system, direct injected shock absorbing polyurethane (PU) midsole and premium dual density PU FOOTBED. Quinton features the exclusive TERRA FIRMA-FLEX metal free composite toe and plate, providing Electric Hazard Protection and a hard working all-purpose industrial PU outstole for stability and protection. Depend on the durable, full grain, waterproof leather and sealed seams to keep feet dry and comfortable. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.