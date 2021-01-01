TWISTED X Men's Pull-On Hiker Waterproof 11 in. Hiker Work Boots - Composite Toe - Distressed Saddle/Saddle Size 14(W)

The Men's Work Waterproof 11 in. Composite Toe Pull-On Hiker Boot is handcrafted with premium full-grain leathers and features a breathable waterproof lining and air-mesh lined shaft. The Twisted X SD footbed and composite XD insole provide all day cushion and support. The full-length molded EVA midsole provides a layer of shock absorption for the entire foot. This is paired up to an oil and slip-resistant molded rubber outsole for traction in challenging conditions. Twisted X Work footwear provides all the comfort, stability and durability that you need to outperform any demanding work environment. Color: Distressed Saddle/Saddle. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.