From steel blue
STEEL BLUE Men's Portland Lace Up 8 inch Work Boots - Steel Toe - Oak Size 8.5(W), Brown
Advertisement
The Portland crafted from Oak colored, premium full-grain cowhide Leather, the Portland is a Water Resistant work boot. The tough TPU Outsole is heat resistant to 266ºF, includes Electrical Hazard (EH) and slip resistant properties, and performs well on below freezing conditions. All STEEL BLUE boots feature our famous Trisole which works to cushion your feet, knees, hips and lower back from day-to-day fatigue backed by our 60-day guarantee. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.