DEWALT Men's Plasma 6'' Work Boots - Steel Toe - Brown Size 7(W), Brown Crazy Horse

Wear the boots that work as hard as you do. The DEWALT Plasma combines a clean, modern sole with a traditional leather upper for a work boot inspired by classic skate shoes. It has a padded tongue for comfort and a 3/4 tongue gusset to keep out dirt and debris. DEWALT includes its Dri-Lex DL aerospace mesh lining for comfort and breathability, and a leather covered, soft padded collar for a secure fit. The Plasma has a steel toe for protection, a TPU shank for additional stability and a slip and oil resistant, durable rubber outsole. The exclusive ProComfort Insole provides enhanced all-day comfort. It features ergonomic arch support, a layer of memory foam for comfort and a quick recovery polyurethane bottom layer for a customized fit and sustained cushioning. The Plasma is treated with DEWALT's Agion antimicrobial silver technology to help eliminate odor. You'll feel the comfort the moment you put on the boots. Comfortable on the clock and stylish off the clock, the DEWALT Plasma blurs the lines between work and lifestyle footwear. Color: Brown Crazy Horse. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.