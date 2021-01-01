From cat footwear
CAT Footwear Men's Outline 6'' Work Boots - Steel Toe - Honey Reset Size 11(M)
All the comfort and durability of Cat Work Boots at a great value. The Outline steel toe work boot is made with premium full grain leather and is available in soft and steel toe. The Outline is also equipped with electrical hazard protection of up to 600-Volts (in dry conditions) and incredibly slip resistant, reducing risk of slips and falls on the jobsite. Color: HONEY RESET. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.