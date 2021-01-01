ROCKY Men's MobiLite Waterproof Work Boots - Steel Toe - Brown 9(W), DARK BROWN

You can entrust these ROCKY MobiLite work boots to keep your feet protected. The steel toe has met the ASTM F2413 Protective Toe Classification, so these brown work boots can withstand up to 75 lbs. of impact and compression. This footwear also has met the Electrical Hazard Standard. When you're hard at work for hours on end, you want to be wearing comfortable boots. The wide toe box of these steel toe boots gives your toes wiggle room and is comfortable for work. The lace-up design and leather upper also contribute to the great fit and feel of a ROCKY BOOT's men’s work boot. MobiLite boots have a high-abrasion heel counter that helps keep your heel in place, so it's not shifting around as you walk. This reinforces the support that you get from these comfortable work boots for men. While the ROCKY polyurethane footbed provides cushioning for your feet, the interior stays dry because of the ROCKY waterproof construction that guarantees these are waterproof boots. Under your foot is the EVA midsole and rubber outsole. This combination of materials allows the ROCKY work boots to be lightweight, flexible and comfortable. The boot sole is also oil- and slip-resistant, which helps you keep your balance on the jobsite. High-quality materials, steel protective toe, support, water resistance and cushioning. If those features are on your list, these ROCKY MobiLite Steel Toe Waterproof Work Boots are the ideal choice for you. Color: DARK BROWN. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.