From mexican pride chicano apparel
Mexican Pride Chicano Apparel Mens Mexican Pride Apparel Skull Rose Latino Power Chicano Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
If you are a Mexican man or have Mexican heritage and roots then you will love this Chicano Apparel celebrating hispanic and Latino culture. These cool Mexican Mens apparel and products feature the text 'Chicano Crew' around a cool Mexican skull and rose and are perfect for Chicanos born in Mexico who are proud to celebrate Chicano power. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only