California 323 Area Code Chicano Apparel Mens Mexican Flag Chicano Apparel California 323 Area Code Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you are a Man from California and live in the 323 area code with Mexican heritage and roots then you will love this California Chicano Apparel celebrating hispanic culture. These cool Mexcian California Apparel and products feature the text '323 Chicano' filled with the backdrop of the Mexican flag and are perfect for Chicanos from California. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only