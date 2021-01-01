Helly Hansen Men's Loki SD Slip Resistant Athletic Shoes - Composite Toe - Black Size 12(M)

The Helly Hansen Loki SD is a specialty shoe that is static dissipative(SD). Sparks of electricity from your body can damage the electronic parts you're assembling and the equipment you're using. It can also create an unsafe environment if you work with explosives. The Loki SD allows the electricity to flow through the bottom of the shoe and out to the ground. The shoe has a nylon mesh, PU overlay upper with a soft foam padded ankle collar and tongue. The Loki has a composite toe for protection, a rugged TPU toe guard and heel counter for additional abrasion resistance. The shoe is completely metal free. Helly Hansen combined a full-length PU insole with gel inserts, along with a cushioning lightweight EPR midsole, for all day comfort and responsiveness. The shoe has a special breathable air-mesh lining to help pull moisture away from your feet, keeping them dry and comfortable. Combine these features with a slip and oil resistant rubber outsole and you have a shoe that is ready for work or play. In keeping with the 140-years Helly Hansen history of innovation, quality and craftsmanship, Helly Hansen footwear is guaranteed to offer a level of fit, durability and comfort you would expect from footwear featuring the Helly Hansen name. Comfortable on the clock and stylish off the clock, the Helly Hansen Loki SD blurs the lines of work and lifestyle footwear. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.