TWISTED X Men's Logger Boot Waterproof 12 in. Work Boots - Composite Toe - Distressed Saddle/Saddle Size 8(EE)

The Men's 12 in. Slip-On Logger Boot is a handsome take, on a classic profile. Handcrafted with full-grain leather, along with a composite safety toe, this Slip-On Logger Boot makes an unforgettable statement about true comfort, style and safety in work footwear. Seamless waterproof lining, mixed with a double stitched storm welt, blends together a traditional Slip-On Logger Boot profile. The TWISTED X CellSole comfort technology, integrated into the footbed, provides all day cushion and support. The oil and slip resistant molded rubber outsole enhances this boot to be an industry leader. Get all day comfort and durability that you need to outperform any demanding work environment. Color: Distressed Saddle/Saddle. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.