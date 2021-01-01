TWISTED X Men's Lite Lacer Waterproof 8 in. Work Boots - Steel Toe - Brown/Rust Size 8(D)

This Men's Waterproof 8 in. Steel Toe Lite Western Work Lacer provides you the support and safety you need to survive the work day. Handcrafted with traditional western boot influence and modified with a lace-up construction using full-grain leathers. These boots utilize a breathable, waterproof lining and the SD footbed for added comfort, paired with a TWISTED X full-length composite XSD insole that provides unrivaled support and stability. This work boot is constructed using a storm welt mated to a compression-molded EVA midsole and oil/slip-resistant molded rubber outsole. These features blend together to lead the industry in comfort and have all the rugged durability that you need to outlast the most demanding job site. Color: Brown/Rust. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.