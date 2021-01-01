From twisted x
TWISTED X Men's Lite Boot Waterproof 12 in. Work Boots - Alloy Toe - Oiled Cognac/Blue Size 14(D)
This Men's Waterproof 12 in. Alloy Toe Lite Western Work Boot is handcrafted in traditional western boot profiles with signature full-grain leathers for a classic look. On the inside, they utilize an air-mesh lined shaft, waterproof foot lining, taped seams, and a Twisted X SD footbed for additional comfort. These comfort features are paired with a double-stitched storm welt, full-length composite XSD insole, a lightweight full-length compression-molded EVA midsole, and an oil/slip-resistant molded-rubber outsole to produce an industry leading work boot. Twisted X Western Work Boots provide all the comfort and durability that you need to outperform any demanding work environment. Color: Oiled Cognac/Blue. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.