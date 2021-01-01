Berne Men's Large Tall Black 100% Cotton Quilt Lines Original Washed Hooded Jacket

Advertisement
The Original Washed Hooded Jacket features rugged durability and unflinching toughness. The cotton sanded duck material jacket includes a 3-piece insulated hood with drawstring. The main seams are triple-needle stitched. The jacket features a front brass zipper, 2 front patch pockets, and 3 inside pockets with zipper closure. Its pleated elbows and action back provide freedom of movement. It also includes knit cuffs and waistband. Size: large. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.