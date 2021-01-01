From carhartt
Carhartt Men's Large Heather Gray Cotton/Polyester Rain Defender Paxton Heavyweight Hooded Zip Mock Sweatshirt
The heavyweight champion of sweatshirts, this one is durable and water repellent. ORIGINAL FIT. 13 oz., 75% cotton/25% polyester blend with Rain Defender durable water repellent. Attached, jersey-lined three-piece hood with drawcord closure. Mock neck collar with 8-inch antique-finish brass zipper. Front hand-warmer pocket has a hidden security pocket inside. Stretchable, spandex-reinforced rib-knit cuffs and waistband. Size: large. Color: Heather Gray. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.