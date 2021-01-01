From carhartt

Carhartt Men's Large Heather Gray Cotton/Polyester Rain Defender Paxton Heavyweight Hooded Zip Mock Sweatshirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The heavyweight champion of sweatshirts, this one is durable and water repellent. ORIGINAL FIT. 13 oz., 75% cotton/25% polyester blend with Rain Defender durable water repellent. Attached, jersey-lined three-piece hood with drawcord closure. Mock neck collar with 8-inch antique-finish brass zipper. Front hand-warmer pocket has a hidden security pocket inside. Stretchable, spandex-reinforced rib-knit cuffs and waistband. Size: large. Color: Heather Gray. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.

