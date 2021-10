The Crew Shirt may be new to you, but it's no stranger to hard work. Field-tested for durability and comfort, it's already been proven to have everything it takes to get the job d1 right. The body and lower portion of sleeves are darker to help hide stains, the straight hem can be worn tucked in or out, and our new Ripstop fabric is industrial laundry friendly. Size: large. Color: Black / Red. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.