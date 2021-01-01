From wolverine
Wolverine Men's Jetstream II Slip Resistant Athletic Shoes - Composite Toe - Grey/Green Size 9(M)
Advertisement
Get the ultimate job site protection with these Wolverine Jetstream 2 safety work shoes. Constructed with a lightweight and slip-resistant safety toe, the athletic-inspired shoes feature a durable, 1-piece fabric upper and moisture-wicking mesh lining. A memory-foam footbed helps you stay comfortably on your feet all day. ATSM F2413-18 M I/75 C/75 EH rated composite toe. Color: Grey/Green. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.