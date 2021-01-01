Mens Italian Bocce Ball Player Apparel Mens Italian Bowling Game Italy Flag Bocci Player Bocce Ball Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This Italian Bocce Ball Player Apparel for men will look great on anyone who loves this retro bowling game from Italy. If you're of Italian heritage and have roots from Italy then you'll love this funny Bocce clothing featuring a bocce ball with a Mens Italian Flag bandana and the text 'I Just Wanna Play Bocce' is the perfect gear for you to wear to the next bocci game. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only