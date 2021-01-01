Wolverine Men's I-90 EPX Waterproof 6'' Work Boots - Composite Toe - Brown Size 9(W)

Step into a boot that goes the distance with the Wolverine I-90 Boot. Named after the longest highway in the United States, it's made for long days on the job. The abrasion-resistant, TPU outsole lasts 2x longer than other boots and resists chemicals, oils and splitting. It also features a CarbonMAX nanotechnology safety toe that bends when you move to give you superior flexibility and performance. EPX technology gives it a dual-density foot bed and provides maximum comfort for hours of standing. This rugged boot has Wolverine’s 30-day comfort guarantee. Color: Brown. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.